Report: Rovers Ladies 0-3 Lewes Women

Rovers Ladies fell to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Lewes Women at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Ini Umotong and Rhian Cleverly found the net in the first period, followed by substitute Danni Lane’s neat finish, to ensure the points would be heading back to the south coast.

There were three changes from the team that lost 2-0 to Durham as Hannah Coan, Chelsey Jukes and Charlotte Newsham all came into the back four.

Rovers started brightly and Jade Richards saw an early header deflected, before Coan also got her head to a Georgia Walters corner, but couldn’t direct it on target.

Walters went for goal herself soon after, hitting a free-kick wide from 25 yards out.

The momentum shifted Lewes’ way when Umotong was brought down by Elise Hughes in the penalty box and she stepped up to fire the resulting spot-kick past Alex Brooks.

Gemma Donnelly’s side looked to respond via Saffron Jordan, finding space to strike on the half-volley, but Tatiana Saunders was equal to it in the Lewes goal.

The visitors doubled their advantage when Rovers failed to clear Lucy Ashworth-Clifford’s free-kick and Cleverly was able to head in unopposed.

Half chances were created before the interval, with Hughes’ low attempt tipped behind by Saunders, while successive Walters corners caused Lewes problems before Hughes eventually headed over.

Rovers came out for the second half with fresh impetus and might grabbed a goal back when Jordan’s powerful shot had to be beaten away by Saunders.

Jordan then had the ball in the net when Richards flicked Walters’ corner into her path, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Rovers captain was involved again when she held the ball up and laid it off for substitute Aimee Hodgson, who struck an effort narrowly over the crossbar.

The visitors’ third goal came against the run of play, but it was a fine strike from Lane, who drove forward and found the bottom corner from distance.

That put pay to any hopes of a comeback from the home side, though they kept battling until the end, with Natasha Fenton exchanging a one-two with Jordan before her shot flew over the bar.

Fenton’s corner then found Richards, but Nicola Cousins was able to get a block in, ahead of Saunders thwarting Jordan again, holding on to her flicked effort.

Saunders was there once more to claim Coan’s header from another Fenton cross, while she also held on to Hodgson’s left-footed strike as the game entered the final minutes.

Emma Doyle and Jordan also worked a late opening, but it was to no avail as Rovers fell to back-to-back home defeats.

The Blues are back in FA Women’s Championship action on Sunday 28 March, travelling to face Liverpool at Prenton Park, 6:30pm kick-off.

ROVERS: Brooks; Newsham (Fletcher 46), Richards, Coan, Jukes; Fenton, Doyle; Embley (Hodgson 46), Hughes, Walters (Johnson 72); Jordan (c).

Unused subs: Bradley, McDonald, Dean, Boydell, Montgomery.

Referee: Magdalena Golba

HT: 0-2