Report: Middlesbrough Under-18s 1-3 Rovers Under-18s

Rovers Under-18s continued their fine form with a fifth successive victory in the Under-18s Premier League, this time winning 3-1 at Middlesbrough.

Having bowed out of the FA Youth Cup bat the hands of Arsenal a week earlier, Mike Sheron's youngsters responded in the perfect way possible at Boro's Rockliffe Park Academy base.

Three goals in a deadly eight-minute spell before the break proved to be the crucial moments as Rovers took a three-goal cushion into the interval.

The visitors opened the scoring on 37 minutes when Jared Harlock found Alex Baker out on the left and his centre was tapped home by Jay Haddow at the far post.

On 43 minutes, Zak Gilsenan picked up possession on halfway and drove forward, before playing in Harlock, whose low shot found the far corner from a tight angle.

And on the stroke of half-time, Charlie Weston did brilliantly to win back the ball and find Gilsenan, who broke from inside his own half to the edge of the Boro box, before rifling a superb shot into the left-hand corner.

Although Andrew Nelson pulled one back six minutes into the second-half, it proved nothing more than a consolation for Mark Tinkler's hosts.

Boro also had Lucas Reed sent off for a second bookable offence in time added on, as Rovers ran out deserved winners to move to within four points of Boro in eighth place.

Rovers are back in the North East on Tuesday March 30th as Sheron's side take on Sunderland Under-18s at the Academy of Light, kick-off 1pm.

Rovers Under-18s: Dowling, Haddow, Pratt, Famiwuya, Cirino, Fyles, Harlock, Weston (Wood 76), Garrett, Gilsenan, Baker.

Unused substitutes: Blease, Gamble, Gent.

Goals: Haddow, 37, Harlock, 43, Gilsenan, 45.

Booked: Garrett, 32, Baker, 57.