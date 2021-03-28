Report: Liverpool Women 1-1 Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Liverpool Women at Prenton Park on Sunday evening.

A 60th minute own goal cancelled out Missy Bo Kearns' opener to earn Rovers a deserved point on their travels.

Four changes were made from the defeat to Lewes two weeks ago with Kayleigh McDonald, Ellie Fletcher, Maria Edwards and Aimee Hodgson coming into the side.

The hosts were straight on the attack with Rachel Furness’ header deflecting wide within the first minute of the game.

Ex-Rovers loanee Kearns then took on a shot from distance that was comfortably dealt with by Alex Brooks.

The visitors almost fashioned a chance when Elise Hughes won possession in the middle and threaded the ball through for the returning Edwards, but Meikayla Moore got a foot in before she could get a shot away.

A quick break from Liverpool soon created an opportunity for Becky Jane in the area and Brooks was down to hold on to her attempt.

And it would be the home side who took the lead 10 minutes before half-time. When Rovers failed to clear their lines, Kearns took aim and her strike deflected into the bottom corner.

The away side had an early sighting of goal in the second half when Brooks’ long free-kick was flicked on towards Fletcher and she diverted the ball wide of goal.

Another opportunity fell Rovers’ way as the ball sat up for Jordan, whose half-volley on the turn sailed over the crossbar.

Ceri Holland also fired over from the edge of the area as Liverpool continued to threaten at the other end.

Walters was introduced just before the hour mark and made an immediate impact when her powerful cross was turned into her own net by Rhiannon Roberts, under pressure from Hughes, for the equaliser.

It was the least Rovers deserved for a positive showing in the second half but there was still defending to do after a period of pressure and Taylor Hinds’ long-range effort had to be saved by Brooks.

Donnelly’s side continued to battle - and create chances. Walters did well to hold the ball up before Jordan took control, weaving her way into the box and shooting wide.

Aimee Hodgson then picked up possession and moved into the box but couldn’t apply the finish and her shot didn’t have enough power to trouble Rylee Foster.

The Blues then saw out the final few minutes with some solid defending to rise back up to seventh in the league standings.

Next up, Rovers take on Coventry United in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday 4 April at Bamber Bridge, 2pm kick-off.

ROVERS: Brooks; Jukes, McDonald, Richards, Coan; Fenton, Hughes; Fletcher, Edwards (Walters 58), Hodgson; Jordan (c).

Unused subs: Bradley, Newsham, Doyle, Dean, Embley, Boydell, Montgomery.

Referee: Amy Barber

HT: 1-0