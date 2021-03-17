Report: Rovers 0-0 Bristol City

Both sides cancelled each other out as Rovers and Bristol City shared the spoils at a chilly Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Opportunities were few and far between throughout the contest, with Joe Rankin-Costello going closest in the first-half before Famara Diedhiou saw his strike touched onto the post by Thomas Kaminski late on in the match.

In truth, it wasn't the greatest spectacle, with a point apiece the fairest outcome.

Tony Mowbray made six changes to his team, with Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Joe Rothwell, Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong all coming in.

Ryan Nyambe, Sam Gallagher, Tom Trybull, John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan all dropped to the bench, whilst Bradley Dack's anterior cruciate ligament setback kept him out.

There weren't too many chances in an even first-half, with Nahki Wells coming closest for Bristol City when he fired wide before the returning Rankin-Costello forced Max O'Leary to turn behind his strike a minute later, just before the half-time whistle.

The game continued in the same vein at the beginning of the second-half, although Armstrong nodded over Barry Douglas' free kick from the left-hand side.

At the other end, ex-Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer then saw his half-volley fly straight down the throat of Thomas Kaminski as the game passed the hour mark.

The battle between Palmer and Kaminski continued soon after, with the Belgian stopper once again the winner when the City forward went for goal again moments later.

It looked as if the game was petering out into a 0-0 draw, and although Holtby almost worked the opener with eight minutes remaining, the German schemer could only dig out a close range effort that went into the side-netting.

The dangerous Famara Diedhiou went closer to breaking the deadlock with four minutes left when his rasping strike was palmed onto the post by Kaminski before dribbling behind for a corner.

The chances continued to come and Holtby saw his volley deflected into the gloves of O'Leary as the match-winner continued to evade both sides.

In the end, neither side did enough to win the game, with both stoppers relatively untested throughout the encounter that ended in stalemate.

The positive from the night was an 11th clean sheet of the season.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Johnson (Trybull, 69), Rothwell (Evans, 89), Holtby, Elliott (Buckley, 69), Armstrong (Dolan, 69), Brereton (Gallagher, 69).

Unused substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Branthwaite, Bennett.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Hunt, Diedhiou, Lansbury (Walsh, 65), Semenyo (Nagy, 84), Mariappa, Wells (O'Dowda, 65), Kalas (c), Massengo, Sessegnon, Palmer.

Unused substitutes: Wiles-Richards, Vyner, Pearson, Bakinson, Bell, Towler.

Booked: Palmer, 73.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

