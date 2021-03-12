Report: Rovers 0-1 Brentford

Ivan Toney's early penalty kick was the difference as Rovers suffered defeat at home to Brentford, but the main concern is regarding an injury to Bradley Dack.

Dack was forced off on a stretcher in the final moments of the game after a tangle in the box with former Rover David Raya.

The collision occurred in second-half injury time, with Rovers feeling a penalty should have been awarded.

Another spot-kick looked certain to be awarded earlier in the second-half when Ryan Nyambe was hauled down in the box, but Geoff Eltringham waved away both shouts.

Ultimately, Toney proved to be the match-winner as he slotted home from the spot 10 minutes into the encounter after Darragh Lenihan was adjudged to have taken down Tarique Fosu.

It was another game that saw the fine margins not go Rovers' way against a Bees side that had two alterations to it from the defeat at Norwich City last time out.

Fosu and Christian Norgaard were the pair who came in, with Saman Ghoddos and Sergi Canos dropping to the bench.

For Rovers, the only change came at right back as Ryan Nyambe returned in place of Joe Rankin-Costello.

It was an even start to the encounter against the Bees, but the visitors took the lead from the spot 10 minutes into the contest.

Lenihan, on his 200th appearance for the club, was adjudged to have clipped Fosu in the box, and Toney stepped up to send Thomas Kaminski the wrong way and slot into the bottom right-hand corner.

Whilst Rovers were struggling to find an equaliser, Brentford went close to making it 2-0 as Vitaly Janelt tried his luck, but the German dragged his strike comfortably wide of Kaminski's left-hand post with five minutes to go until the break.

A double change at the interval saw Joe Rothwell and Harvey Elliott introduced, and the former showed fine footwork to slide a ball through to Dack, but his left-footed attempt swirled just beyond Raya's left-hand post just five minutes into the second-half.

Tyrhys Dolan then forced Raya into action again just after the hour, with the teenager's curling attempt held comfortably by the Spaniard.

Soon after and Rothwell launched a low shot goalwards, but Raya was once more equal to the long-range strike.

Rothwell was having an impact, and he went close again a few moments later, but he scuffed his effort and it trickled through to Raya as Rovers continued to probe in an improved second-half showing.

The Bees were dropping deeper, but goalscorer Toney was still a threat left up front on his own and he showcased that as he fired wide from outside the box before substitute Canos saw his dipping drive beaten away by Kaminski.

Rovers' Belgian stopper then pulled off a reaction save to brilliantly deny Marcus Forss just seconds after the Finnish hitman came on as a substitute, and then Toney drove into the side-netting just a moment later as the game opened up.

There was a penalty shout and also real concern in the first minute of additional time when Dack sneakily attempted to pinch the ball off Raya in the box.

The talisman went down in the coming together with his former team-mate and whilst there was no spot-kick awarded, there was concern all round as the talisman was carried off on a stretcher.

That was to be the final action of the game as concern switched to Dack's condition as soon as the full-time whistle was blown.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Buckley (Bennett, 77), Trybull (Travis, 54 (Johnson, 61) , Dack, Gallagher (Rothwell, 46), Dolan, Brereton (Elliott, 46).

Unused substitutes: Pears, Bell, Evans, Branthwaite.

Booked: Buckley, 75, Lenihan, 86, Bennett, 90, Johnson, 90.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard (c), Reid, Pinnock, Sorensen, Jensen (Marcondes, 72), Janelt, Norgaard (Ghoddos, 76), Mbeumo (Forss, 85), Fosu (Canos, 72), Toney.

Unused substitutes: Daniels, Roerslev, Zamburek, Stevens, Bidstrup.

Goal: Toney pen, 10.

Booked: Mbeumo, 78, Sorensen, 90.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham.

