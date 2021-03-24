Skip to site footer
Register your interest in joining Rovers' Regional Talent Club

Young players can now register their interest for future RTC trials ahead of the 2021-22 season

1 Hour ago

Blackburn Rovers Ladies’ Tier One Regional Talent Club is on the lookout for female football stars of the future.

Promising youngsters can now register their interest in attending future trials for Under-10/11s, Under-12s, Under-14s and Under-16s age groups.

 

Rovers boast a renowned girls’ academy which is widely considered to be one of the best performing centres in the country. 

Providing players with the opportunity to go on and become nationally recognised by competing on the world stage, Rovers’ RTC has consistently produced some of the best women's players in the country.

These include England Lionesses Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh as well as current Rovers midfielder Natasha Fenton.

With highly qualified and experienced coaches, players are challenged technically, tactically, physically, psychologically and socially throughout the season. 

In addition, educational, sports science and psychological support from the centre is designed to help every player, from Under-10s right up to Under-16s, reach their full footballing potential.

In collaboration with The FA, Rovers maintain the only Regional Talent Club serving Lancashire and with a track record of producing players for England squads.

If you feel you have the ability and enthusiasm to want to join Rovers’ Regional Talent Club, fill out the interest form online by clicking here.

Please note that you will not receive a response upon the completion of this form and no dates have currently been set for trials ahead of the 2021-22 season.

 

A notification of when trial dates have been confirmed will be posted on @RoversLadies social media channels.


