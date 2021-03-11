Rebuilding one step at a time

Joe Rankin-Costello wants small steps to turn into big strides as he continues to build his match fitness.

The youngster has featured at right back in the last two outings against Millwall and Swansea City, with Rovers earning four points from two tricky fixtures with the 21-year-old back in the team.

Having played an hour in the win in south London at the weekend, he gained an extra 15 minutes under his belt on top of that in the 1-1 draw against the Swans at Ewood Park.

And after a frustrating last three months that has seen the versatile midfielder battle back from a hamstring setback suffered at Luton Town, the smile has now returned to the starlet's face.

“I’m feeling good, but I’ve not played in three months so having the two games in a few days has been tough for me," he admitted to iFollow Rovers after the encounter with Swansea.

“I’ve got to play more games to make sure my legs can cope with it.

“The gaffer’s been good with me in bringing me off after 60 minutes against Millwall and 75 minutes against Swansea.

“He’s allowing me to build my body back up instead of just throwing me in.

“It was the worst feeling ever being out injured because you just want to be out there on the pitch helping the boys.

“You can’t do anything though, it’s just been about working hard in the gym to get myself fit.

“I benefit from coming out a little bit earlier for the start of the second halves rather than sitting down and stiffening up," he explained when touching on why he has been out around five minutes before the rest of the team for the start of the second half in the last two games.

“When the gaffer’s done with his team talk, I’d rather get back out onto the pitch to ensure I tick all the boxes.”