Programme preview: Rovers v Bristol City

To show our support for our talisman, Bradley Dack is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

We've sat down with Elliott Bennett to discuss recent results, how the team will be there every step of the way to support Dacky, testing times without supporters in stadiums, his loan spell with this evening's visitors and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Damien Duff, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The Irishman was crucial to that memorably campaign, appearing 39 times for the club in all competitions and scored three times that term.

Our player profile from that season is Damien Johnson. Like Duff, the midfielder was also a valuable member of Graeme Souness' squad, appearing 22 times that season.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees the start of the quarter-finals ties, with Amari'i Bell and Adam Armstrong battling it out for a spot in the last four of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

But having completed every team, we now take the chance to have a deeper look at Group A ahead of the big showdowns beginning in June.

In tonight's programme, we run the rule over Turkey, Italy, Wales and Switzerland to see how they're all shaping up ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outing against Brentford and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.