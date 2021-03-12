Programme preview: Rovers v Brentford

Milestone man Darragh Lenihan is the cover star for this evening's matchday programme as Rovers take on Brentford at Ewood Park.

The Irishman is set for appearance number 200 in Rovers colours this evening, and he sits down to discuss his memories during his 10 years with the club, the recent form, growing up both on and off the pitch, his World Cup aims and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with ex-Rover and Brentford striker Marcus Bent, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

Marcus began his career with tonight's visitors and arrived at Rovers in November 2000 following spells with Crystal Palace, Port Vale and Sheffield United.

He scored 10 goals for the club during out memorable promotion-winning season, with his first strike for us arriving in the derby win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Our player profile from that season is with Keith Gillespie. The Northern Irishman was a consistent performer for us that season and appeared 28 times in all competitions.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees us continue with our round two clashes, with Scott Wharton and Tyrhys Dolan battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We conclude Group F and finish with Germany by profiling a four-time Bundesliga winner who spent a season on loan with Rovers in the early 2000s.

That man is 51-cap German international defender Markus Babbel, who enjoyed a campaign at Ewood Park on loan in 2003-04.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last game against Swansea City and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.