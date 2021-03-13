Preview: Rovers Ladies v Lewes Women

Lewes Women are the latest visitors to Bamber Bridge as Rovers Ladies return to FA Women’s Championship action on Sunday (12pm).

Gemma Donnelly’s outfit will be aiming to get back to winning ways after defeat to Durham last time out, while Lewes have also picked up just one point from their last two games.

Find all you need to know about the encounter, including team news and live stream details below!

GAME DETAILS

Rovers meet Lewes at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon with the behind-closed-doors fixture scheduled to be a 12pm kick-off.

STATE OF PLAY

Late goals from Bridget Galloway and Sarah Robson consigned Rovers to a 2-0 defeat by Durham last weekend – their first defeat in three games.

The Blues remain seventh in the standings, one position and two points behind sixth-placed Lewes.

OUR OPPONENTS

Lewes have maintained a mid-table position throughout the campaign, winning one of their last six league fixtures.

Manager Simon Parker is taking charge of his first full season at the helm, stepping up from his role as assistant manager to replace Celtic-bound Fran Alonso in January 2020.

Lewes made four signings in the winter transfer window, including Nigerian forward Ini Umotong and midfielders Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, Zoe Cross and Mollie Rouse, who have all spent time in America.

The Rookettes came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with in-form Charlton Athletic last time out, as Umotong equalised to net for the third time in her first four games for the club.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

This will be the first ever league meeting between the two sides at Bamber Bridge, though Lewes have twice emerged victorious against the Blues at The Dripping Pan.

The south coast side triumphed 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, thanks to Simran Jhamat’s second half goal, after winning 5-1 in the opening game of the 2019-20 season.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers were without the injured Annabel Blanchard and Maria Edwards (wrist) against Durham and both are likely to miss out once again for the visit of Lewes.

Meanwhile, defender Hannah Coan was forced off against the Wildcats but the Everton loanee is in contention to make the squad on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH

Supporters can watch live coverage of the game on Rovers Ladies’ official YouTube channel, which will begin broadcasting shortly before the 12pm kick-off gets underway.

@RoversLadies will also keep you up to date with all the build-up, followed by in-game updates and post-match reaction. Highlights and more will be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.