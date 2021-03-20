Preview: Norwich City v Rovers

Rovers return to action this afternoon when Tony Mowbray takes his side to East Anglia to take on Norwich City.

Carrow Road is the venue as the table-topping Canaries aim to make it a record-breaking 10 successive victories.

Daniel Farke's men have lost just once at home all season, with Wayne Rooney's free kick earning Derby County all three points back in October.

The blistering recent form has seen today's hosts charge 10 points clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship as they bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

Rovers will be in their way of breaking that winning record, although Mowbray has confirmed that there are no returning Rovers for the journey to Norfolk.

Lewis Travis, who scored his first senior goal at Carrow Road on our last visit there back in April 2019, remains out of action due to a hip injury, whilst Tom Trybull is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

That may mean the boss goes with the same midfield that started against Bristol City last time out, with Norwich old boy Bradley Johnson a contender to start against his former club.

Daniel Ayala, another ex-City man, remains out of action due to an issue with his calf, whilst Jacob Davenport isn't yet ready to feature.

For the hosts, Farke welcomes back Emi Buendia, who missed the win over Nottingham Forest last time out due to the birth of his son.

However, Lukas Rupp, who grabbed both assists in the 2-0 win against Chris Hughton's Reds, will miss out due to a slight hamstring strain.

And ahead of the game, Farke believes his team won't have it all their own way against Rovers, who watched on as City clinched promotion following the win against Mowbray's men the last time the two sides met at Carrow Road a couple of years ago.

“It will be tough," the German chief told the official Norwich City website.

"They are a good side, good in possession and there is not much pressure on them so I am sure they will go for it.

"It will be difficult task there is no doubt about that.

“They are an unbelievable dangerous team and they can beat each and every opponent.

"Especially in the offence they have many options and they are a good footballing side, so I expect a tough test for us."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.