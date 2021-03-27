Preview: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies visit Prenton Park on Sunday as they take on Liverpool Women in the FA Women’s Championship (6:30pm kick-off).

Following two consecutive defeats Gemma Donnelly’s side will be aiming to end March in a positive manner against the in-form Reds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the behind-closed-doors clash on Merseyside…

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues are eighth in the table, on 17 points, with four games left to play. Just goal difference separates Rovers from seventh-placed Crystal Palace, who have played a game more than Rovers.

Lewes took all three points from Rovers’ previous league fixture two weeks ago, winning 3-0 at Bamber Bridge.

OUR OPPONENTS

Liverpool have won their last three matches, are unbeaten in four and currently lie third in the Championship standings, ahead of Sheffield United on goal difference.

Interim manager Amber Whiteley has overseen victories over London Bees (3-0), Crystal Palace (1-0) and, most recently, Coventry United (5-0) -without conceding a single goal.

New signing Ceri Holland picked up the Championship Player of the Month award for February and the midfielder has scored three times in four games since her January arrival.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The reverse fixture at Bamber Bridge in November ended 0-0 with Rovers goalkeeper Alex Brooks producing a magnificent display to keep Liverpool at bay, though the hosts had chances of their own across the 90 minutes.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers winger Maria Edwards missed the last two games due to a broken wrist but is now back in training and could potentially return to the squad on Sunday.

Midfielder Annabel Blanchard was also absent against both Durham and Lewes and she continues to recover from her injury.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Milly Robertson and Lauren Thomas are progressing well in their respective rehabilitation programmes.

HOW TO WATCH

Fans will be able to watch the game live and for free on The FA Player, with three-camera coverage of the 6:30pm kick-off from Prenton Park.

You can stay across all of the build-up, live match updates and post-match reaction via @RoversLadies, before highlights and more will be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.