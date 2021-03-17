Preview: Rovers v Bristol City

Rovers return to action this evening for a third successive game at Ewood Park in the Sky Bet Championship.

Tonight's visitors have won two and lost two of the four games that the experienced Nigel Pearson has had in charge since he took over from Dean Holden.

The Robins sit four points and a few places above Rovers in the table and come into the clash buoyed by the 3-0 win at Birmingham City last time out.

The likes of Callum O’Dowda, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins have all recently returned from injury, whilst Nathan Baker and Tommy Rowe could also be eyeing minutes having recovered from injuries.

Ex-Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer, who appeared 17 times for us during the 2018-19 campaign, could also feature after scoring at St Andrew's at the weekend.

As for Rovers, Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Lewis Holtby and Adam Armstrong will be available for selection, although the latter is expected to lose out in his race to be fit in time to feature.

Holtby hasn't appeared since hobbling off against Queens Park Rangers at the start of last month, but has recently returned to training and could provide a boost for Mowbray's selection options.

However, Bradley Dack's anterior cruciate ligament setback means the talisman remains out of action and joins Scott Wharton on the long-term injury list.

Daniel Ayala still remains absent, and although Jacob Davenport is progressing nicely, he won't be available to feature.

The same can be said for Lewis Travis, who has been ruled out of action for tonight's game, however, the 23-year-old could return to face Norwich City on Saturday.

The last meeting saw City earn a narrow 1-0 win at Ashton Gate back in early December, with Famara Diedhiou's close-range finish seeing the hosts pick up the three points.

Last season's Ewood clash was the first game back after football's suspension, with goals from Corry Evans, Tosin Adarabioyo and Armstrong ensuring Rovers earned a 3-1 win on home turf.

And ahead of tonight's game, Pearson admits opposite number Mowbray is someone who he has a lot of respect for.

“He is a man I like, he has a lot of integrity and his side will present quite a difficult obstacle for us," the 57-year-old told the official Bristol City website.

"They’re in need of points so we’ll have to be ready for a tough battle but again it’s about looking at ourselves and if we put in a performance like we did at the weekend I’ll be happy - it will give us a good chance of winning,” he said.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.