Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

A look ahead to this afternoon's contest at Leyland against the Seagulls

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers return to action this afternoon looking to extend their winning run to three games and complete a league double over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s.

Having earned emphatic wins in their last two matches, Rovers come into this afternoon's contest full of confidence.

A 3-0 triumph over Arsenal last time out saw Sam Burns score his second successive brace, with Connor McBride opening the scoring at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park.

That kept up the pace with table-topping Manchester City in Premier League 2 Division 1 and backed up the excellent home win over Southampton B the match before.

Rovers have been particularly impressive on home turf in recent outings, with nine goals scored in their last two games.

Having thumped West Ham United 4-1, Rovers went one better by smashing Southampton 5-1 at the beginning of last week

Billy Barr named an unchanged side against Arsenal, and could do the same this afternoon following another superb showing.

However, his options may well be hampered due to the Under-18s being in FA Youth Cup action on Saturday afternoon.

So whilst the likes of Georgie Gent and Alex Baker are likely to be resting up ahead of the Youth Cup clash with Arsenal, Barr's boosted by Sam Barnes' return to the squad following his sending off against Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago.

Today's visitors are without a win in their last four outings, but have kept two clean sheets in their previous two games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Should Rovers earn victory today, it will secure a league double over Albion, with Sam Durrant's 90th minute winner earning a memorable win in Lancing back in November 2020.

Ed Turns was sent off on the stroke of half-time down on the south coast that afternoon, with the hosts already a goal up thanks to Jensen Weir's opener.

But McBride's penalty levelled things up before Durrant hit the winner with only seconds remaining.

Kick-off against the Sussex side is at 2pm this afternoon, and the game can be seen live on our official YouTube channel.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

Report: Arsenal Under-23s 0-3 Rovers Under-23s

13 March 2021

Sam Burns scored a brace for the second successive game as Rovers earned back-to-back Premier League 2 Division 1 wins with a superb display at Arsenal.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-23s 5-1 Southampton B

8 March 2021

Sam Burns bagged a brace, as a rampant Rovers Under-23s kept their title tilt on track with a superb 5-1 victory over Southampton at the County Ground.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s 1-1 Rovers Under-23s

26 February 2021

Sam Burns' second goal of the season ensured Rovers Under-23s picked up a point at Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

26 February 2021

Rovers return to action this afternoon as Billy Barr's boys go in search of a second successive Premier League 2 Division 1 victory.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Brentford

12 March 2021

Rovers welcome Brentford to Ewood Park this evening for a night under the lights in East Lancashire.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Arsenal Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

12 March 2021

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to keep the pressure on table-topping Manchester City when they head south to take on Arsenal Under-23s this evening

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v Swansea City

9 March 2021

Rovers welcome Swansea City to Ewood Park for game number 35 of our Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Southampton B

8 March 2021

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to keep the pressure on table-topping Manchester City when Southampton visit Leyland this afternoon.

Read full article

View more