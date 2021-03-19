Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

Rovers return to action this afternoon looking to extend their winning run to three games and complete a league double over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s.

Having earned emphatic wins in their last two matches, Rovers come into this afternoon's contest full of confidence.

A 3-0 triumph over Arsenal last time out saw Sam Burns score his second successive brace, with Connor McBride opening the scoring at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park.

That kept up the pace with table-topping Manchester City in Premier League 2 Division 1 and backed up the excellent home win over Southampton B the match before.

Rovers have been particularly impressive on home turf in recent outings, with nine goals scored in their last two games.

Having thumped West Ham United 4-1, Rovers went one better by smashing Southampton 5-1 at the beginning of last week

Billy Barr named an unchanged side against Arsenal, and could do the same this afternoon following another superb showing.

However, his options may well be hampered due to the Under-18s being in FA Youth Cup action on Saturday afternoon.

So whilst the likes of Georgie Gent and Alex Baker are likely to be resting up ahead of the Youth Cup clash with Arsenal, Barr's boosted by Sam Barnes' return to the squad following his sending off against Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks ago.

Today's visitors are without a win in their last four outings, but have kept two clean sheets in their previous two games against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Should Rovers earn victory today, it will secure a league double over Albion, with Sam Durrant's 90th minute winner earning a memorable win in Lancing back in November 2020.

Ed Turns was sent off on the stroke of half-time down on the south coast that afternoon, with the hosts already a goal up thanks to Jensen Weir's opener.

But McBride's penalty levelled things up before Durrant hit the winner with only seconds remaining.

Kick-off against the Sussex side is at 2pm this afternoon, and the game can be seen live on our official YouTube channel.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.