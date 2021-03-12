Preview: Rovers v Brentford

Rovers welcome Brentford to Ewood Park this evening for a night under the lights in East Lancashire.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that there is positive news on the injury front, with both Lewis Holtby and Jarrad Branthwaite available to feature having recovered from injury and illness.

Holtby hasn't featured since tweaking his knee against Queens Park Rangers at the beginning of February, whilst Everton loanee Branthwaite had missed the last two games against Millwall and Swansea City.

However, tonight's game is expected to come too soon for Adam Armstrong, with the 24-year-old still nursing a sore hamstring.

He joins Daniel Ayala on the treatment table, but Jacob Davenport, who scored the memorable equaliser at Brentford earlier in the season, is edging closer to a return.

Scott Wharton suffered an Achilles injury at the Brentford Community Stadium in the reverse fixture and the defender remains the only long-term absentee.

For the opposition, Bees boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that he will take a strong squad north for Brentford's first game in eight days.

The Londoners haven't played since the defeat at Norwich City in early March, with their game against Rotherham United postponed last weekend due to COVID-19 issues in the Millers squad.

That means ex-Rovers goalkeeper David Raya, who appeared 108 times for our first team after coming through the Academy system, is expected to start in goal.

Ivan Toney looks likely to lead the line for the visitors and the league's top scorer already has 25 goals to his name in all competitions in his first season with the Bees.

However, both Rico Henry and Pontus Jansson remain out of action due to injury issues.

Henry has been out since suffering a hamstring setback against Coventry City last month, whilst Swedish centre back Jansson hasn't featured so far in 2021.

The last meeting between the two side came in early December, with Joe Rothwell giving Rovers the advantage with a stunning opener in the first-half.

However, the turning point came before half-time when Darragh Lenihan was shown a straight red card for taking down Ivan Toney in the box, with the striker stroking home the equaliser from the spot.

Sergi Canos put the hosts in front midway through the second-half, before Davenport flicked home from close range with just a couple of minutes remaining as Rovers deservedly earned a point on the road.

And ahead of the encounter, Bees chief Frank, whose side sit fourth in the table ahead of the game, believes Rovers are a dangerous outfit.

"Rovers are an extremely interesting team in this division," Frank told the official Brentford website ahead of the game.

"Because of where they are in the table, I don’t think they get enough credit.

"They are a very tactically challenging side; they always change it a bit and they always make it difficult for you. Especially at the beginning of the season, they were flying offensively.

"They are still among the top scorers and in Armstrong, Elliott, Brereton, Gallagher, and Dack, they have some of this division’s most interesting offensive players.

"They are much better than the position they have in the league; they have been unlucky so far."

Kick-off is at 7.45pm this evening, and fans can catch all the action by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass or by following the coverage across our social media channels.