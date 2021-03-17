Pace in attack and strength at the back...

Tony Mowbray says this evening's encounter with Bristol City will be a dangerous game for his side.

Following a poor run of results under Dean Holden, the appointment of Nigel Pearson has seen City's results improve, with the Robins winning two of the four games they've played since the 57-year-old took charge.

Pearson's side have been tough to beat in those four games and have shown a stubborness when defending.

They've been potent at the other end too, with former Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer scoring in both of City's wins over Swansea City and Birmingham City following Pearson's move to the south-west.

And Mowbray knows just how difficult the test will be against a team who have won each of their last three away trips.

“Our only focus is on Bristol City," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“They’ve changed their manager and recent results have seen them beat Swansea away, they were 3-0 up at half-time against Middlesbrough and have also just beaten Birmingham City 3-0 away from home.

“From what I’ve seen, they’re very well organised, they’re hard to break down and carry a real threat on transition.

“The likes of Kasey Palmer, who we know well, he’s someone who can travel with the ball and pick the right pass, [Famara] Diedhiou is scoring goals at the moment as well.

“They have some players who can really hurt you if you’re not organised.

“We have to be mindful of that in what will be a dangerous game against a team who can get results playing a counter attacking style whilst being solid at the back.

“We’ll see if we can break them down and find a way to win.”