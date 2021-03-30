Skip to site footer
Nolan living the dream

"I’ve supported Rovers all my life and it’s a dream come true to play for my boyhood club"

2 Hours ago

Having had an impact since linking up with Rovers at the beginning of 2021, Joe Nolan's hoping to mark a whirlwind last few months by appearing for the first team by the end of the campaign.

Following a summer in the wilderness after his departure from Preston North End, Nolan says he's living the dream by representing the club he holds so close to his heart.

The midfielder, who turned 19 last week, has shown an instinct of being in the right place at the right time, and already has four goals for Billy Barr's charges from the nine games he's featured in.

“I’m really enjoying my time here, I’ve supported Rovers all my life and it’s a dream come true to play for my boyhood club," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m looking to play as many games as I can and play well, that’s what I want to do and try and keep pushing on.

“I want to keep adding more goals to my game and see where I end up, keep going.

“It would be a dream come true to play in the first team, all my family and friends are Rovers fans, so it would be unreal.

“A lot of my mates are Rovers, I get a lot of texts off them and saying to try and get in the first-team and fingers crossed hopefully I will.”


