No Travis for Canaries contest

Tony Mowbray expects to take a similar squad to Norfolk this weekend

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without two key midfielders for this weekend's encounter with Norwich City.

The boss says Lewis Travis hasn't yet recovered from his hip injury, but is likely to be fit and available for the trip to Wycombe Wanderers after the international break.

Elsewhere, Tom Trybull, who is on loan from Norwich, isn't able to feature against his parent club.

“I think it will be the same squad heading to Norwich," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the game at Carrow Road.

“I don’t think anyone has picked up a knock and we’re all fine from the midweek game against Bristol City.

“We saw the other night the fitness levels of a few and how difficult it is to hit the ground running when you’ve been out for a while.

“This is the end of a run that’s seen us have six games ever three days and it’s not been easy for the squad.

“Travis hasn’t trained on the grass yet and he won’t be coming, whilst Tom Trybull is ineligible.

“It’s a chance for us to take a gulp of air, to take a breather and to hopefully get some players, who are currently on the treatment table, closer to getting themselves back on the grass.

“The lads who have played a lot of football can take a breather and it gives us an opportunity to look at the next game against Wycombe after the international break."


