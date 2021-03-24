New TV deal great for the women’s game

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly has welcomed the new, ground-breaking three-year broadcast deal for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League.

Sky Sports and the BBC will share the rights to show games from the women’s top flight until at least 2024, with FA Women’s Championship clubs receiving 25% of the revenue from the deal, which begins next season.

Selected Rovers games will continue to be shown live online via the free FA Player platform, including Sunday’s fixture away at Liverpool Women (6:30pm kick-off).

“We’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to stream our last two home games on our YouTube channel and they’ve been a huge success in terms of attracting fantastic audiences,” Donnelly commented.

“To be able to be streamed again on the FA Player and allow the fans of both teams to see what we can do is great.

“If ever there was a time to ensure that we stepped up, it would be against a team like Liverpool when it’s being broadcast on the FA Player and it’s going to be one of the key games.”

The government also announced additional support for women’s football clubs last Friday and Rovers were one of six WSL and Championship clubs to receive financial grants, along with Birmingham City, Bristol City, Lewes, London Bees and London City Lionesses.

“It’s huge news and fantastic for us as a Club,” the Rovers boss added. “A huge thanks to our general manager for the relentless calls and paperwork and everything that goes into that.

“It will enable us to invest in the team and improve in areas that we have identified this season that we need to push forward with and will support us continually growing as a Club.

“It will potentially put us in a better position to compete with the ‘bigger hitters’ in the league in the future.”