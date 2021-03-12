Boss baffled by poor penalty decisions

Tony Mowbray felt poor decisions on a number of big penalty calls cost his side in the defeat at home to Brentford.

It was a spot kick that won the game for Brentford, with Ivan Toney stroking home from 12 yards after Tarique Fosu was adjudged to have been taken down in the box by Darragh Lenihan.

Whilst that proved the difference on the night, Rovers had two penalty shouts themselves late on in the second-half.

Bradley Johnson's teasing cross looked destined to be tucked away from close range by Ryan Nyambe, only for the Namibian to be hauled to the turf by Mads Bech Sorensen at the back post.

Then, in the final incident of the encounter, ex-Rover David Raya barged over Bradley Dack in the box, with the Rovers talisman forced off with a serious knee injury.

And Mowbray was left angered by the Geoff Eltringham's decisions that didn't go in the home side's favour.

“If their penalty is a penalty, and I thought it was soft, then I think both of ours are spot-kicks," an agitated Mowbray told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“With the Dack one, David doesn’t see him and he’s getting past him to toe the ball away before David knocks him over with his hip.

“Ryan Nyambe gets dragged to the ground just a few minutes before that because the boy gets the wrong side of him.

“He doesn’t know Ryan’s diving in and if that’s not a penalty then I don’t know what is a penalty.

“It’s unbelievable how referees can’t make big decisions when they have to.

"We have to live and die by them, but we’re left frustrated because our team, on the basis of the second-half performance, they didn’t deserve to lose that match," he reflected.

“I didn’t recognise the team in the first-half and it looked like a team who had had nine days of rest against a team that was playing a fourth game in 10 days.

“We weren’t at the races and I have to take responsibility for picking a team that I thought could go again.

“I wanted to give the chance to go again against a good Brentford team.

“The changes in the second-half made an impact, we looked more like ourselves, created opportunities and had a couple of big, big penalty shouts.

“It wasn’t to be but at least I recognised us in the second-half and we caused Brentford problems."