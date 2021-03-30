Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray pleased with Harwood-Bellis' form

The youngster has formed a fine partnership alongside Darragh Lenihan in recent games

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Taylor Harwood-Bellis following a number of impressive displays from the loanee in recent weeks.

The young defender, who arrived on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window, has certainly impressed with his composure at the heart of the Rovers backline.

And Mowbray has been pleased by what he's seen from the teenager, who has shown both sides of his game since making the switch from the Etihad Stadium.

“Taylor has a defensive instinct, a warrior attitude and he’s someone who wants to win headers and tackles," the boss told iFollow Rovers when touching on the teenager's performances.

“He wants to engage, he’s composed on the ball and has a lot of really good attributes.

“The test for Taylor is that he wants to play for Manchester City and that’s the challenge in his career.

“We put demands on him to play passes, although probably not as much demand to do that as Manchester City would put on him.

“Darragh [Lenihan]’s not a young player anymore, but Taylor is an extremely young player who's learning all the time."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Taylor's a winner, says the boss

3 February 2021

Tony Mowbray believes Taylor Harwood-Bellis has all the attributes needed to be a top defender, and he's hopeful that the teenager can hone his craft during his spell at Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

"We didn't function how we usually do"

9 December 2020

Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Opportunity knocks...

7 January 2021

With chances at a premium so far this season for one or two members of the Rovers squad, Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Win a virtual match mascot package against Wycombe Wanderers!

Just now

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Read full article

Club News

Walking tall

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Friday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Read full article

Club News

Trio set for final international outings

7 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley are all in contention to feature for their respective countries later on today.

Read full article

View more