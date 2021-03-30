Mowbray pleased with Harwood-Bellis' form

Tony Mowbray has heaped praise on Taylor Harwood-Bellis following a number of impressive displays from the loanee in recent weeks.

The young defender, who arrived on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window, has certainly impressed with his composure at the heart of the Rovers backline.

And Mowbray has been pleased by what he's seen from the teenager, who has shown both sides of his game since making the switch from the Etihad Stadium.

“Taylor has a defensive instinct, a warrior attitude and he’s someone who wants to win headers and tackles," the boss told iFollow Rovers when touching on the teenager's performances.

“He wants to engage, he’s composed on the ball and has a lot of really good attributes.

“The test for Taylor is that he wants to play for Manchester City and that’s the challenge in his career.

“We put demands on him to play passes, although probably not as much demand to do that as Manchester City would put on him.

“Darragh [Lenihan]’s not a young player anymore, but Taylor is an extremely young player who's learning all the time."