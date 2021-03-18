Match pass: Norwich City v Rovers

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road.
With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.
A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.
A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Daniel Farke's promotion-chasers.
If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.
Kick-off against the Norfolk-based side is at 3pm on Saturday 20th March.