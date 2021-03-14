Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Bristol City

Join us for all the action against Nigel Pearson's Robins on Wednesday evening

Just now

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Nigel Pearson's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Robins is at 7.45pm on Wednesday 17th March.


