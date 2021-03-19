Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select for this weekend!

Rovers head to Norfolk this weekend to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

And ahead of the contest, our FREE Rovers Select game offers you the chance to earn a big cash prize.

So what is the game all about and how does it work?

Rovers Select is an exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; the number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

 

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Rovers Select is available on our new app, which allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of tomorrow's game!

16 March 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of Wednesday evening's game against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of Friday night!

11 March 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of Friday evening's game against Brentford at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select tonight!

9 March 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

5 March 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game against Millwall at the Den.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Kaminski earns Belgium call up

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

No Travis for Canaries contest

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without two key midfielders for this weekend's encounter with Norwich City.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair selected for England Under-19s training camp

4 Hours ago

Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Harvey Elliott will spend the international break at St George's Park after being called up to the England Under-19s squad.

Read full article

Club News

A signed Rovers shirt has to be won this matchday!

4 Hours ago

We’re giving away one signed shirt from every EFL Club this Matchday PLUS a chance to win one of these amazing prizes, courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards:

Read full article

View more