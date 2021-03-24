Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Loan Rovers: Chapman strikes for Shrews but debut disappointment for Grayson

A look at the fortunes of the Rovers players who featured on Tuesday evening

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

It was a mixed midweek for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

  • Charlie Mulgrew
  • Harry Pickering
  • Harry Chapman
  • Hayden Carter
  • Joe Grayson
  • Jack Vale
  • Brad Lyons
  • Tyler Magloire
  • Joe Hilton
  • Tom White

We'll begin in League One, where two Rovers faced off at the Pirelli Stadium as Hayden Carter's Burton Albion hosted Harry Chapman and Shrewsbury Town.

It was the visitors who came out on top, with Chapman firing home the winner in the 2-1 victory in Staffordshire before being replaced with 15 minutes remaining.

Carter featured for the full 90 minutes for Burton, and is expected to keep his place for the next fixture against our local neighbours Accrington Stanley at the beginning of April.

Chapman now has six goals in his 12 league outings since making the move to Shropshire in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Joe Grayson made his Oxford United league debut but couldn't stop Karl Robinson's side from suffering a narrow defeat at Northampton Town.

Grayson was in from the start as Sam Hoskins' goal proved to be the difference at Sixfields Stadium.

Grayson appeared for 65 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Hanson, and will hope to have done enough to feature once again when the U's host Lincoln City at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night.

In the National League, Tom White appeared for the final 14 minutes as promotion-chasing Hartlepool United picked up a 1-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The win keeps Pools on the tails of table-topping Sutton United, although the Yellows do have three games in hand on Dave Challinor's men.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Loan Rovers: A goal in a winning weekend for Carter!

8 March 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: A memorable midweek for Chapman and Lyons!

10 February 2021

It was a fine midweek for the majority of Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

8 February 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Clean sheet for Carter but home debut disappointment for Magloire

15 February 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Kaminski, Lenihan and Annesley could feature this evening

Just now

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley will all be part of squads for three international fixtures that take place this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott ranked one of world’s top wonderkids

10 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott has been named as one of the top teenage talents in world football.

Read full article

Club News

Amari’i proud of ‘Reggae’ roots

20 Hours ago

Amari’i Bell admits it is a proud moment for him and his family to join up with Jamaica.

Read full article

Club News

Boss pleased by solid foundations

22 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits he was pleased by what he saw from the defensive unit after Rovers picked up a point at table-topping Norwich City at the weekend.

Read full article

View more