Loan Rovers: Chapman strikes for Shrews but debut disappointment for Grayson

It was a mixed midweek for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Pickering

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Joe Grayson

Jack Vale

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Joe Hilton

Tom White

We'll begin in League One, where two Rovers faced off at the Pirelli Stadium as Hayden Carter's Burton Albion hosted Harry Chapman and Shrewsbury Town.

It was the visitors who came out on top, with Chapman firing home the winner in the 2-1 victory in Staffordshire before being replaced with 15 minutes remaining.

Carter featured for the full 90 minutes for Burton, and is expected to keep his place for the next fixture against our local neighbours Accrington Stanley at the beginning of April.

Chapman now has six goals in his 12 league outings since making the move to Shropshire in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Joe Grayson made his Oxford United league debut but couldn't stop Karl Robinson's side from suffering a narrow defeat at Northampton Town.

Grayson was in from the start as Sam Hoskins' goal proved to be the difference at Sixfields Stadium.

Grayson appeared for 65 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Hanson, and will hope to have done enough to feature once again when the U's host Lincoln City at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night.

In the National League, Tom White appeared for the final 14 minutes as promotion-chasing Hartlepool United picked up a 1-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The win keeps Pools on the tails of table-topping Sutton United, although the Yellows do have three games in hand on Dave Challinor's men.