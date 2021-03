Rovers Ladies’ away fixture against Liverpool is set to be broadcast live and for free on The FA Player later this month.

The clash at Prenton Park on Sunday 28 March will kick-off at 6:30pm as part of a full schedule of FA Women’s Championship matches to be shown live on the platform across the weekend.

Ahead of that encounter, Rovers tackle Lewes Women at Bamber Bridge this Sunday (14 March), 12:30pm kick-off.