Lewes matchday programme now available!

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ fixture against Lewes is now available to download and read for free.

Issue nine, produced for Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship encounter against the Rookettes, includes an interview with cover star Leah Embley.

The winger discusses making her maiden league start for the Club last weekend, how she has found her first season in the Championship and the team’s aims for the remainder of the campaign.

Gemma Donnelly also pens her programme notes, while this digital edition features a look at Rovers’ south coast opponents and an image-based recap of the Blues’ most recent fixture.

Click here to download and read!