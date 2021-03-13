Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Lewes matchday programme now available!

Download and read Sunday’s free matchday programme below

Just now

Sponsored by

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ fixture against Lewes is now available to download and read for free.

Issue nine, produced for Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship encounter against the Rookettes, includes an interview with cover star Leah Embley.

The winger discusses making her maiden league start for the Club last weekend, how she has found her first season in the Championship and the team’s aims for the remainder of the campaign.

Gemma Donnelly also pens her programme notes, while this digital edition features a look at Rovers’ south coast opponents and an image-based recap of the Blues’ most recent fixture.

Click here to download and read!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Durham matchday programme out now!

6 March 2021

Supporters can now download and read Sunday's matchday programme online for free!

Read full article

Ladies

Palace programme now available!

6 February 2021

The Rovers Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free!

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Lewes Women

3 Hours ago

Lewes Women are the latest visitors to Bamber Bridge as Rovers Ladies return to FA Women’s Championship action on Sunday (12pm).

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly striving for more consistency

23 Hours ago

Rovers are showing signs that suggest their best form is just around the corner, according to manager Gemma Donnelly.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers vs Lewes to be streamed live!

12 March 2021

Rovers' FA Women's Championship clash with Lewes will be streamed live and for free via the Rovers Ladies YouTube channel on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Embley hoping to make her mark

11 March 2021

Rovers midfielder Leah Embley is looking to help the team in any way she can in the final part of 2020-21, starting with Sunday’s visit of Lewes (12pm kick-off).

Read full article

View more