Kaminski named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

It was another excellent performance from the Belgian at Norwich City on Saturday

5 Hours ago

Following another assured display in the draw with table-topping Norwich City, Thomas Kaminski has been rewarded for his performance by being included in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week.

The Rovers number one produced a number of fine stops at Carrow Road, most notably denying Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki before Sam Gallagher's header earned a 1-1 draw against Daniel Farke's league leaders.

The 28-year-old stopper has showcased his talent in his first season in English football and has 10 clean sheets from 35 league games this term.

The data for the Team of the Week selection has been powered by WhoScored.com, the world's largest football statistics website.

Kaminski is currently with Belgium and will be hoping to earn a first cap for his country, who take on Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus as the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers get underway.

Congratulations, TK!

The full XI can be seen below:


