Kaminski, Lenihan and Annesley could feature this evening

Three Rovers repesentatives could all appear for their respective countries later today

Just now

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley will all be part of squads for three international fixtures that take place this evening.

For Kaminski, he and Belgium take on Wales on home turf for the first of three FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The game against the Welsh takes place at the Stadium Den Dreef in Leuven at 7.45pm.

Supporters can watch that game on Sky Sports Main Event this evening.

Elsewhere, Lenihan will be hoping to earn cap number three for the Republic of Ireland this evening.

Ireland have a World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade, with the 27-year-old part of the squad following his call up after Rovers' draw with Norwich City on Saturday.

Kick-off for that one is at 7.45pm, with the coverage beginning at 7pm on Sky Sports Football.

Finally, Louie Annesley and Gibraltar face a difficult test when they host Norway tonight.

Gibraltar are in Group G in the World Cup qualifying stage, where they are joined by Latvia, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Turkey and the Norwegians.

Tonight's clash against a Norway side who are expected to include the highly-rated Erling Haaland, is scheduled to take place at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar at 7.45pm.

Supporters can tune into the game by selecting the match via the red button option on Sky Sports Football.

Good luck, lads!


