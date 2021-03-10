JRC: It just wasn't our night

Joe Rankin-Costello felt Rovers were hard done by in the encounter with Swansea City, but believes there are positives to take from the 1-1 draw.

Rankin-Costello kept his place at right-back for Rovers, with Tony Mowbray naming an unchanged side to face Steve Cooper's high-flyers.

Bradley Dack's close-range strike handed Rovers the advantage in the first half, only for Andre Ayew to level from the spot after Jay Fulton was adjudged to have been fouled in the box by Sam Gallagher.

Rankin-Costello came through another game unscathed following his long injury lay-off and felt Rovers deserved more for their efforts against a Swans side who could have moved into the automatic promotion places with a win.

“I thought we played well and dominated the game at times," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We kept them pinned back and were unfortunate to not get the win.

“I think they’ve had three penalties in their last three games, so they have a knack of getting them. It was clever from their lad in the box.

“We can take positives from the way we played, how we performed and how we kept the ball against a good side.

“There were a few times where things didn’t go our way on the night.

“They’re second in the league though and we’ve shown we can compete with them and be better than them at times.

“Maybe it just wasn’t our night, but we will be able to take the positives into the next games," he added.

“We stuck to what we know and we’re all doing what we can to ensure the results get better for us.

“We all know we’re good enough to beat teams, it’s just about being consistent with it.”