It wasn't our night

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated that his side couldn't find the breakthrough in the 0-0 stalemate with Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Both teams cancelled each other out on an evening of few chances throughout the encounter in East Lancashire.

The returning Joe Rankin-Costello and Lewis Holtby had the hosts' best opportunities, but it was City who went closest when Famara Diedhiou's effort was turned onto the post by Thomas Kaminski.

And despite having over 70% possession, Mowbray was left irritated that the breakthrough never arrived for his team against Nigel Pearson's Robins.

“I thought there was a goal coming because there was so much play around their box, but it didn’t and that’s frustrating," he told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I don’t think Bristol City deserved a point on the balance of play, but we have to accept that we weren’t good enough to score a goal tonight, despite all the play around their box.

“We played as we play, but you have to put the ball in the back of the net.

“There was lots of positive stuff, there was a control to the game to allow us to play the way we did, but we needed an individual to step up and score a goal, to produce that bit of magic.

“There wasn’t a lot of space for Adam [Armstrong] to run into. He ran away a couple of times in the first-half but couldn’t quite get away from their deep defensive line.

“I can’t remember him having a real clear-cut chance, but we had a few through Rankin-Costello and Lewis Holtby," he reflected.

“[Joe] Rothwell had some amazing individual moments in the first half, but we’re left frustrated that we didn’t score because we felt we dominated.

“We have to keep working hard and hope that we can find a way to put the ball in the back of the net more.”