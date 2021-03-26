International Rovers: Vale set for friendly homecoming

Jack Vale could feature for Wales Under-21s later today when Paul Bodin's side take on the Republic of Ireland in a friendly.

UEFA International Friendly against the Republic of Ireland, which is being played at Colliers Park in Vale's hometown of Wrexham later today.

The game is seen as ideal preparation for their UEFA Under-21s Euro 2023 qualifying campaign, which starts in June.

Wales have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar in Group E.

The attacker, who is currently on loan with League One side Rochdale, made his debut for the Welsh Under-21s side against Moldova back in October 2019.

The full squad for today's game can be found below:

Lewis Webb (Swansea City), Daniel Barden (Norwich City), Nathan Shepperd (Brentford), Brandon Cooper (Swansea City), Billy Sass-Davies (Yeovil Town - on loan from Crewe Alexandra), Ryan Astley (Everton), Morgan Boyes (Liverpool), Edward Jones (Stoke City), Owen Beck (Liverpool), Fin Stevens (Brentford), Niall Huggins (Leeds United), Terry Taylor (Burton Albion), Lewis Collins (Newport County), Sam Bowen (Cardiff City), Sion Spence (Crystal Palace), Sam Pearson (Bristol City), Joe Adams (Grimsby Town - on loan from Brentford), Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle), Christian Norton (Stoke City), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Rhys Hughes (Everton), Jack Vale (Rovers), Ryan Stirk (Birmingham City).

Good luck, Jack!