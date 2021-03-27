International Rovers: Trio set for action later today!

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley remain on international duty, and the trio could feature later on today.

We'll begin with Annesley, who is currently in Montenegro with Gibraltar ahead of their second Group G World Cup qualifier.

The defender is set to start in Podgorica as Gibraltar aim to kickstart their campaign following the defeat to Norway earlier in the week.

Kick-off for the game is at 2pm.

For Kaminski, he will spend this weekend in Prague, with the clash against the Czech Republic taking place at 7.45pm today at the Eden Arena in the Czech capital.

Finally, Lenihan and the Republic of Ireland welcome Luxembourg to Dublin today as they look to get back on track following their opening World Cup qualifier defeat in Serbia a few days ago.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm in the Irish capital.

Fans wishing to watch Annesley in action can do so via selecting the red button option on Sky Sports Football.

To see Kaminski and Belgium, that game is available also on Sky Sports Football, whilst Lenihan and Ireland are live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Good luck, lads!