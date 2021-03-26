International Rovers: No Italian job for Evans and Bell suffers debut defeat

It was a bitter-sweet evening for Amari'i Bell as the left back suffered defeat on his first outing for Jamaica, whilst Corry Evans was also on the losing side for Northern Ireland on Thursday night.

Bell featured for the full 90 minutes as Jamaica lost out to USA in a friendly at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria.

USA were 4-1 winners on the night as goals from Barcelona's Sergino Dest, a brace from Sebastian Lletget and Brenden Aaronson's strike secured the victory.

Swansea striker Jamal Lowe got off the mark for Jamaica, but it was to only act as a consolation for the Reggae Boyz.

Bell will now return to Rovers to join up with the squad ahead of next week's game at Wycombe Wanderers.

For Evans, he featured later on in the day and earned cap number 65 against Italy in Parma.

The 30-year-old appeared for the first-half in the World Cup qualifier in Parma.

Strikes from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile earned a comfortable 2-0 win for Roberto Mancini's hosts.

Next up for Northern Ireland is an international challenge match against the USA in Belfast on Sunday 28th March, before they host Bulgaria in Belfast on Wednesday 31st March for their second World Cup qualifier.