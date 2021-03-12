Skip to site footer
Club News

Injury update: Bradley Dack

The talisman was forced off on a stretcher late on against Brentford

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he fears the worst after Bradley Dack was forced off with a serious looking knee injury against Brentford on Friday night.

Dack collided with former Rover David Raya late on in the defeat to the Bees, with referee Geoff Eltringham waving away late calls for a penalty in the 1-0 defeat.

Worse was to come though with Dack left on the turf and carried off on a stretcher.

And Mowbray's initial assessment is that the 27-year-old could now be out long-term.

“It doesn’t look good, our medical staff seem to think it’s a bad one and he’s on gas in the dressing room at the moment," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I’m not a medic, but the doctor is telling me that he thinks it’s a cruciate knee ligament injury.

“It’s an emotional place at the minute, but he’s part of this family and we’ll look after him and ensure he gets fit.

“He’s not in a good place and his partner is on her way.

“Bradley’s really precious to this club and it’s really sad at the moment because he’s in a lot of pain.

“We’ve all witnessed how hard he’s worked to get back and it’s been a longer journey than most because he had a few setbacks along the way.

“The players are all hugging him, David Raya is in there as well because he’s really concerned," he added.

“Dacky’s been with us for a while and is the life and soul of our football club.

“It’s emotional for everyone and we’ll wait and see on a proper diagnosis when it settles down and we can get a proper scan.

“It’s hard to talk about Bradley because it’s so upsetting.”


