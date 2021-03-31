Hughes and Walters make Wales squad

Rovers duo Elise Hughes and Georgia Walters have been named in the latest Wales Women senior squad for their upcoming friendlies and training camp next month.

Hughes, 19, made her international debut in the Cyprus Cup in March 2018 and the Everton loanee has been a regular in the squad over the last two years.

Forward Walters has also been selected in the senior squad since joining the Blues, with her first two caps coming in UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 Qualifiers against Faroe Islands and Norway last October.

The pair will join up with their national team following Rovers’ FA Women’s Championship fixture against Coventry United on Sunday 4 April and are part of Gemma Grainger’s first squad as manager.

Wales are set to play friendlies against Canada at Leckwith Stadium on Friday 9 April (6pm kick-off) and Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday 13 April (7:15pm kick-off).

Good luck, girls!