Club News

Holtby: Lessons to learn from this term

“The momentum, that flow, we’ve not quite had that this season"

2 Hours ago

"It's been a rollercoaster season," admits Lewis Holtby, who says it's been a frustrating 2020-21 for Rovers.

The 30-year-old chalked up his 50th league appearance for the club at Norwich City last time out.

The German schemer has shown his class at times this season, but admits it's been a campaign of what could have been for Rovers.

“Conversion, the scoring of goals at the right moments when the opportunities have arrived," he said to iFollow Rovers when giving his take on where Rovers have let themselves down this term.

“We scored plenty at the beginning of the season, but the tight games, where we’ve needed to win 1-0, that’s where it’s mattered, those tight games.

“That edge has been needed, but we’re still growing and have plenty of young players.

“When you look back at the season, we’ve had so many injuries, there’s been COVID cases and the first XI being disrupted.

“Not only that, but Dacky’s come back and is now out. It’s been a rollercoaster season.

“The momentum, that flow, we’ve not quite had that this season.

“But you can still see that there’s quality in our team."

One game in particular stands out to Holtby both on a personal level and one for the club as well.

“When I think back to the game against QPR, the game I got injured in, had we won that game then we may have snatched a spot in the top six that evening," he added.

“Looking back at my time at the club so far, we’ve always has spells where we’re really good but when it’s come to getting in the top six, we’ve just missed out.

“The club’s on the right path though and the young players will continue to evolve.”


