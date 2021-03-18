Skip to site footer
Holtby happy to be back helping the team

“I felt strong throughout the game, hit some high numbers and felt sharper as the match went on"

2 Hours ago

It was a bittersweet night for Lewis Holtby, who couldn't mark his return to action against Bristol City by helping Rovers earn three points.

The German midfield man was thrown in from the start against the Robins having spent over a month out of action due to a knee ligament injury.

The faith shown in the playmaker from Tony Mowbray was rewarded with an impressive performance from the 30-year-old, who could count himself unfortunate not to have got his name on the scoresheet in the 0-0 draw with Nigel Pearson's visitors.

And despite being disappointed that he couldn't cap his return with a victory, Holtby was happy enough to have come through the encounter unscathed.

“I don’t think I’ve played a full 90 minutes since the end of last year, and having spent the last five weeks out injured, I’d have loved to have crowned my return with a win and a goal," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“I’m so happy to just be out there playing football with the lads. It’s a lovely feeling.

“I feared the worst when I felt the impact of my injury down at Queens Park Rangers, but my ligament stayed strong.

“I was relieved and thankful when I was told the injury would only keep me out for between three to five weeks.

“I worked really hard in the gym with the boys in the medical department to get myself back.

“I felt strong throughout the game, hit some high numbers and felt sharper as the match went on," he added when touching on his performance against the Robins.

“I could have scored, I got in the right areas and I feel we had some good chances.

“However, being back out there and coming through the game was very important for me.”


