For the second time in a few days, the energetic Tyrhys Dolan didn't give opposition defenders a minute's peace.

Following a superb display at Millwall at the weekend, Dolan was rewarded with a second successive start as the central striker against high-flying Swansea City on Tuesday night.

The teenager caused havoc against Steve Cooper's Swans, who, alongside Watford, had conceded the least amount of goals in the division prior to the contest at Ewood Park.

Dolan's constant hassling ensured he was a nuisance throughout the midweek draw, and Tony Mowbray was full of praise for the youngster's display against one of the best sides in the division.

“He’s like a one-man pressing machine when he plays centrally," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“Whether a team plays with two or three centre halves, it really doesn’t matter to him.

“Sometimes you have to play forward early and in Tyrhys we have a wonderful human being who looks you in the eye, wants to work hard for the team and wants to be involved with this football club.

“I need to keep encouraging him and giving him opportunities.

“He has to work really hard to make sure he keeps his place in our football team because there’s competition there when you have a fit Bradley Dack, a fit Harvey Elliott, a fit Adam Armstrong, a fit Ben Brereton and a fit Sam Gallagher.”