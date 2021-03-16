Skip to site footer
“He’s beat it before and he’ll beat it again"

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Bradley Dack will need surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Brentford

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Bradley Dack has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep the talisman out of action long-term.

The playmaker went down after colliding with former Rover David Raya in the final moments of the defeat at Brentford on Friday night.

Having returned from a similar setback at the end of 2020, the 27-year-old will now spend another sustained period of time on the sidelines.

And despite the heartbreaking news, Mowbray is backing the star to return even better than before.

“We have confirmation that it’s anterior cruciate ligament damage, as expected," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“He’s seeing the surgeon on Wednesday afternoon, we’re waiting on the swelling to go down and then the journey starts again for him, unfortunately.

“The long, hard days on his own start over again for him and we wish him well for his recovery.

“We’ve had a few chats with Brad and he’s coming across as a really positive kid.

“We know it’s ACL damage, the surgeon will look at the scans and discuss what he thinks the time frame will be on it.

“He’s beat it before and he’ll beat it again.

“We’ve given him some examples of footballers who have had the same injury twice and have still gone on to have great careers.

“He’s had the injury, young Lewis Cook at Bournemouth has just done his for the second time as well.

“Dacky is going to be fine and I’ve spoken to him about the people who love and support him. That’s where he’ll get his strength from," the boss added.

“He’ll be fine, he’s strong, mentally tough, and he’ll never lose that love of football.

“He’s been really positive and that’s the best way to be.

“You can’t collapse and give in, you have to stick your chest out, see the targets, hit the goals and he’ll soon be back out on the pitch.

“He has a confidence that he’s ready for it and that’s good to see. He’s not a sad footballer who can’t see a light at the end of the tunnel, he’s a positive guy about it.”


