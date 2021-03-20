Gaffer: We played with a freedom

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well worth the point they picked up against table-topping Norwich City.

Sam Gallagher's downward header saw Rovers come from behind to earn a share of the spoils after Kenny McLean's second-half strike put the hosts in front.

Rovers battled throughout and played some superb football against Daniel Farke's men, who would have broken a club record had they earned victory for a 10th successive game.

Mowbray's men largely bossed the encounter and Mowbray was thrilled with the bravery shown from his team throughout.

“The effort put in from the team was there and we felt their quality from the start, but we must have had four shots before they got out of their half I think," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“You felt their quality and felt they could always make the right pass.

“But, over the piece, I don’t think they could have argued too much if we’d have even won the game.

“We came and played with a freedom, we played on the front foot.

“I’ve watched a lot of Norwich and teams have come to bank up against them, sit players behind the ball and try to deny them space.

“But I feel our group is best when we’re going after teams, attempting to nick the ball in their half.

“If they can get past us then we’ll take the consequences and the defenders will have to do their jobs," he added.

“We were good today and the lads all bought into what we wanted to do.”