Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gaffer: We played with a freedom

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side deservedly pick up a point at table-topping Norwich City

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well worth the point they picked up against table-topping Norwich City.

Sam Gallagher's downward header saw Rovers come from behind to earn a share of the spoils after Kenny McLean's second-half strike put the hosts in front.

Rovers battled throughout and played some superb football against Daniel Farke's men, who would have broken a club record had they earned victory for a 10th successive game.

Mowbray's men largely bossed the encounter and Mowbray was thrilled with the bravery shown from his team throughout.

“The effort put in from the team was there and we felt their quality from the start, but we must have had four shots before they got out of their half I think," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“You felt their quality and felt they could always make the right pass.

“But, over the piece, I don’t think they could have argued too much if we’d have even won the game.

“We came and played with a freedom, we played on the front foot.

“I’ve watched a lot of Norwich and teams have come to bank up against them, sit players behind the ball and try to deny them space.

“But I feel our group is best when we’re going after teams, attempting to nick the ball in their half.

“If they can get past us then we’ll take the consequences and the defenders will have to do their jobs," he added.

“We were good today and the lads all bought into what we wanted to do.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

11 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

No Travis for Canaries contest

19 March 2021

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he'll be without two key midfielders for this weekend's encounter with Norwich City.

Read full article

Club News

We missed that bit of magic

18 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

It wasn't our night

17 March 2021

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated that his side couldn't find the breakthrough in the 0-0 stalemate with Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Darragh named in Ireland squad

Just now

Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has been drafted into Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for three upcoming internationals.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Norwich City v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the starting XI for this afternoon's encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road

Read full article

Club News

Bennett: I owe Norwich a lot

6 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett says he only has fond memories from his time at Norwich City as he prepares for a return to Carrow Road with Rovers this afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

11 Hours ago

Read full article

View more