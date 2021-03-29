Gaffer hoping for returning Rovers

Tony Mowbray is hopeful of having some key players back available for Friday's game against Wycombe Wanderers.

The boss was without Lewis Travis, Jacob Davenport and Adam Armstrong for the trip to Norwich City last time out.

But, with almost a two-week break between the draw at Carrow Road and the trip south to take on Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys, Mowbray's optimistic that the trio will be available for the game at Adams Park.

“Young Travis and potentially Davenport could make Wycombe Wanderers," the boss told iFollow Rovers.

“Corry Evans is probably going to have to fly straight to London for the game because our match is on the Friday, the Northern Ireland game is on the Wednesday and he’ll be flying back on the Thursday.

“We’ve had discussions with Corry to fly into Heathrow rather than Manchester and it will be a case of him meeting us at the hotel.

“Me and Adam had a long chat recently and he wasn’t 100% against Bristol City," Mowbray revealed when discussing Armstrong's condition.

“With his hamstring injury, to bring him to Norwich and have him sitting on a coach for five hours down and five hours back, I didn’t think that was the right thing.

“I’m pretty hopeful that he’ll be back against Wycombe and ready to return firing on all cylinders again."