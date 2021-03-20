FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s

Rovers Under-18s are in action this afternoon against Arsenal in round four of the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park.

Mike Sheron’s side, who have won their last five games in all competitions, booked their place in round four courtesy of a 1-0 victory away to Carlisle United, with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game.

Today's visitors advanced thanks to a 2-1 win away to Rotherham United.

The two teams actually met at the quarter-final stage of the competition last season, with Rovers running out 4-1 winners at Ewood Park thanks to goals from Sam Burns (2), D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan.

The three scorers won't be involved this time around though, with Burns and Brennan now only a part of the Under-23s setup, whilst Wright-Phillips returned to Manchester City at the end of the campaign and is now with Stoke City.

Having both been left out of the Development Squad's squad in the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday afternoon, both Jake Garrett and Lenni Cirino are expected to feature.

Garrett's become a firm part of Billy Barr's Under-23s side recently and had started the last six games, whilst Cirino has been in the starting XI in each of the last three outings prior to the draw with the Seagulls.

Elsewhere, Alex Baker is likely to lead the line and is expected to be supported by Zak Gilsenan.

Sheron’s side will be looking to emulate the class of 2019-20, who reached the semi-final stage of the competition, before being knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City.

The tie must be settled on the day, with extra-time and penalties available if the scores are level at the end of 90 minutes.

Supporters will not be able to gain admission to Ewood Park for the fixture due to current Covid regulations, but fans can track all the action via our social media channels.