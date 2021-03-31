Skip to site footer
Evans set to welcome Bulgaria to Belfast tonight

The midfielder is likely to play a part in his country's second World Cup qualifying test this evening

2 Hours ago

Corry Evans is set to feature in Northern Ireland's third game of the international break this evening.

Bulgaria head to Belfast for the Ulstermen's second World Cup qualifying encounter in Group C.

An opening defeat in Italy has left Northern Ireland six points adrift of the top two in their group with both the Azzurri and Switzerland having won their opening two qualifiers.

Bulgaria have suffered home defeats to the two group favourites in their opening fixtures and probably need a win in the Northern Irish capital to keep alive any remote hopes of qualification.

Kick-off at Windsor Park is at 7.45pm this evening with the game broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

Elsewhere, Louie Annesley featured for 73 minutes last night as Gibraltar suffered a 7-0 home defeat to a star-studded Dutch side at the Victoria Stadium.

Thomas Kaminski and Darragh Lenihan were unused substitutes for Belgium and the Republic of Ireland respectively and will now return to Rovers ahead of Friday's trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Evans will join up with the Rovers squad following this evening's match.

Good luck, Corry!


