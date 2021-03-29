Skip to site footer
Evans gets an hour in Northern Ireland defeat

Cap number 66 arrived for the 30-year-old against USA on Sunday

9 Hours ago

Corry Evans earned cap number 66 as the midfielder featured for an hour against the USA on Sunday.

The 30-year-old started the game against the States before being replaced by Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair in the friendly encounter at Windsor Park.

Goals from Gio Reyna and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic put the visitors 2-0 up, with Niall McGinn's outstanding volley acting only as a consolation late on.

Having now featured against Italy and the USA during this international break, Corry will now gear up for the final test as Ian Baraclough's men host Bulgaria in another World Cup qualifier in Belfast on Wednesday.

Following that game, Evans will link up with Rovers for Friday afternoon's trip to Wycombe Wanderers.


