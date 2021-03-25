Skip to site footer
International Rovers: Bell set for Jamaica bow

Elsewhere, Corry Evans will hope to earn cap number 65 when Northern Ireland take on Italy

8 Hours ago

Amari'i Bell and Corry Evans will both be hoping to feature for their respective countries later on this evening.

For Bell, he could make his debut for Jamaica following his maiden call up for the Reggae Boyz.

Theodore Whitmore's side take on the USA at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Austria this evening in a friendly encounter, kick-off 5pm.

Bell is one of six Championship players named in the squad, with the defender joining Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa, Rotherham United's Wes Harding, Reading captain Liam Moore and Watford forward Andre Gray in the 19-man squad.

Speaking ahead of the trip and a potential international debut, the Rovers left-back said: “It’s exciting. I know Wes Harding quite well from our time at Birmingham, so we’ve been in contact quite a bit. We’ve been speaking about it and we’re both looking forward to getting out there.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for all of us, so I’m definitely looking forward for that.

“Thinking about it, I’m just excited. There’ll be some nerves there, but it’s just going to be a really good experience that I’m looking forward to.

“It’s overwhelming to be considered to play for your national team, like it would be for anybody, and you have to take a lot of pride in that. So I’m just delighted to be given this opportunity.

“I just can’t wait for the game and to test myself against some really good players.”

For Evans, Northern Ireland will play Group C’s top seeds Italy in Parma tonight in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, before hosting Bulgaria in Belfast on Wednesday 31st March.

In between those two games, Northern Ireland have an international challenge match against the USA in Belfast on Sunday March 28th.

Supporters wishing to watch the game against the Italians this evening can do so by tuning into Sky Sports Football, with the coverage beginning at 7pm.

Good luck, lads!


