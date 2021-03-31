Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Enjoy Lunch with Lewis!

Some young Rovers will have the chance to quiz Trav on anything and everything!

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Ten lucky Junior Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers midfield man Lewis Travis next month!

The exclusive competition, which closes at 12pm on Friday 2nd April, offers Junior Season Pass Holders the chance to quiz Trav on anything and everything.

Season Pass Holders can enter via the official Rovers app on Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

 

The call with the midfield enforcer will be in the week commencing Monday 5th April and fans should note that you need to have access to an internet connection and Zoom to participate.

Winners will be contacted at the beginning of next week.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Travis: Good progress on my Rovers return

31 October 2020

Lewis Travis is happy with how things are going as he begins to step up his rehabilitation, and is hopeful to be back in action for the festive period.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round two - Travis 🆚 Bell

11 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Trav: Great to be back out there

6 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Travis: Things are progressing better than expected

1 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

#WeAreTogether Wednesday: Blackburn Rovers Sports College in numbers

3 Hours ago

With face-to-face interaction at a premium due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, this had a huge impact in the Trust’s overall delivery of the project.

Read full article

Club News

Upbeat Brad ready for rehab journey to begin

3 Hours ago

Bradley Dack says he is ready to attack his rehab, as the Rovers star is set to go under the surgeon’s knife for the second time in 15 months later this week.

Read full article

Club News

Evans set to welcome Bulgaria to Belfast tonight

7 Hours ago

Corry Evans is set to feature in Northern Ireland's third game of the international break this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Win a virtual match mascot package against Wycombe Wanderers!

30 March 2021

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Read full article

View more