Enjoy Lunch with Lewis!

Ten lucky Junior Season Pass Holders will be sitting down for a chat with Rovers midfield man Lewis Travis next month!

The exclusive competition, which closes at 12pm on Friday 2nd April, offers Junior Season Pass Holders the chance to quiz Trav on anything and everything.

Season Pass Holders can enter via the official Rovers app on Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!

The call with the midfield enforcer will be in the week commencing Monday 5th April and fans should note that you need to have access to an internet connection and Zoom to participate.

Winners will be contacted at the beginning of next week.