Embley hoping to make her mark

Rovers midfielder Leah Embley is looking to help the team in any way she can in the final part of 2020-21, starting with Sunday’s visit of Lewes (12pm kick-off).

After signing from Fylde in the summer, opportunities were few and far between during the first half of her maiden Championship campaign, though the winger did feature in the starting XI for both Continental Tyres League Cup fixtures.

Reflecting on her first league start for the Club last weekend, Embley was pleased to get the opportunity against Durham and aims to kick on for the remainder of the season.

The 25-year-old commented: “I was really happy, I’ve been working really hard in training, pushing myself every single session so I’m just glad that it’s finally paid off and hopefully I can help push the team forward.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s nice to push yourself and challenge yourself and the girls have pushed me and made me better and after my chance at the weekend, hopefully I can try and cement a place now.

“I just want to get as many minutes as I can and as much game time and do everything that I can on the pitch to help the girls and hopefully get some more wins before the end of the season.”

Although it ended in defeat, Embley believes there were positive aspects to the performance that Rovers can take into Sunday’s encounter with Lewes.

“I felt like we started off really solid,” she continued. “I thought we were the better team in the first half, but I think we just need to be the better team for 90 minutes if we want to add the points on to the performance.

“With a hard week of training under our belts we can bounce back. I think it’s good to reflect over it, but you’ve got to move on from it quick if you want to start getting points back on the board.

“We can beat every team in this league when we’re on it, but it’s just making sure that we’re on it for the full game and then it’s ours to lose.”

Hear more from Embley in Sunday’s digital matchday programme, which will be available to read for free this weekend!