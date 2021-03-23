Elliott ranked one of world’s top wonderkids

Harvey Elliott has been named as one of the top teenage talents in world football.

The Rovers winger has been included in Goal.com’s prestigious NXGN top 50 list, which ranks the most exciting wonderkids in the global game.

Elliott features at No. 26 in the star-studded list, which is topped by Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati and is compiled by Goal.com’s global network of journalists and hundreds of football experts from around the world.

The 17-year-old is enjoying a stellar season-long loan at Rovers from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, who signed the mercurial midfielder from Fulham in July 2019.

Elliott has made 33 Championship appearances for Rovers this season – scoring five goals and claiming 10 assists. No under-18 player across the top two tiers of UEFA’s five highest ranked countries has contributed more goals and assists than Elliott’s 15 this season!

Currently away on international duty with England’s Under-19s, Elliott will be taking part in a live Facebook Q&A with Junior Rovers supporters during the upcoming Easter holidays.

To send in your questions, please email lockdownquiz@rovers.co.uk