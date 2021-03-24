Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

One year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, the EFL can confirm that it has recorded zero positive test results for the first time.

A total of 5524 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 March.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL Clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period.

“For 12 months we, like the rest of the society, have been dictated to by this virus. However, the stringent protocols implemented across the board have ensured that we are now able to turn our attention to returning to a certain level of normality.

“Our focus must be on maintaining this low transmission rate and then ensure supporters can return in full as quickly as is safe to do so.

"Football remains one of the most heavily regulated areas of crowd management, with EFL Clubs already demonstrating they can stage matches safely during a successful pilot programme earlier in the season.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

23 February 2021

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5669 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with five positive cases returned.

Read full article

Commercial

Join 20,000 winners!

12 February 2021

Win #Rovers rewards and earn achievements supporting Tony Mowbray's men this season with Sky Bet EFL Rewards :

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

9 February 2021

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5470 players and club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 16 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

2 February 2021

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5,448 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 19 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dreaming big

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Darragh's World Cup dream

8 Hours ago

Republic of Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan is hopeful that this evening's encounter against Serbia in Belgrade will be the start of a memorable journey that ends with a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski, Lenihan and Annesley could feature this evening

11 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan and Louie Annesley will all be part of squads for three international fixtures that take place this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Chapman strikes for Shrews but debut disappointment for Grayson

12 Hours ago

It was a mixed midweek for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

View more