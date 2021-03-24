EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

One year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, the EFL can confirm that it has recorded zero positive test results for the first time.

A total of 5524 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 March.



EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL Clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period.



“For 12 months we, like the rest of the society, have been dictated to by this virus. However, the stringent protocols implemented across the board have ensured that we are now able to turn our attention to returning to a certain level of normality.



“Our focus must be on maintaining this low transmission rate and then ensure supporters can return in full as quickly as is safe to do so.

"Football remains one of the most heavily regulated areas of crowd management, with EFL Clubs already demonstrating they can stage matches safely during a successful pilot programme earlier in the season.”